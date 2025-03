Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to work with close allies, including North Korea, to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.According to Russia’s state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies Friday, Putin said during a visit to the northwestern city of Murmansk that he welcomes any efforts to resolve the situation with Ukraine.The Russian president said his country will work with any partners to seek a solution, not only the U.S. but also the BRICs countries and North Korea.Such remarks have drawn attention as the deployment of North Korean troops to assist Russia in its war with Ukraine could emerge as a key issue during the process of negotiating a ceasefire accord.Also on Friday, Putin revealed that Russia is cooperating with the North on military technology.