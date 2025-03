Photo : KBS

Authorities say firefighters have managed to put out the major flames in the wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province, the largest in the nation’s history, after 149 hours.The Korea Forest Service announced during a news briefing late Friday afternoon that firefighting authorities have doused the major flames in the wildfires that engulfed five cities and counties in the region.The wildfire in North Gyeongsang Province initially started in the mountains in North Gyeongsang’s Uiseong County at 11:24 a.m. on March 22.