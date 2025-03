Photo : YONHAP News / AFP

A seven-point-seven magnitude earthquake struck the central inland region of Myanmar on Friday afternoon, and tremors could be felt as far away as Bangkok more than one-thousand kilometers away.According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and the United States Geological Survey, the powerful quake hit about 12:50 p.m. local time.The quake’s epicenter is located 33 kilometers west-southwest of the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay, and 248 kilometers north-northwest of the capital, Naypyidaw.It occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.AFP reported that roads were buckled and chunks of ceilings fell from buildings in Naypyidaw, while buildings in the Thai capital were also damaged.Tremors were also felt in China’s southwestern Yunnan Province near the border with Myanmar, according to Beijing’s quake authorities.The scope of the damage in Myanmar has yet to be disclosed.