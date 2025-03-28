PPP Requests Extra Budget to Increase Disaster Response Reserve Fund by 2 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) requested the government draw up an additional budget of two trillion won, or around one-point-four billion U.S. dollars, to increase the reserve fund for responding to the latest wildfire crisis.At a special meeting with acting President Han Duck-soo and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on Friday, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said the current reserve fund only allows about 400 billion won to be allocated for disaster response.Forecasting the recovery cost to exceed four trillion won, Kweon said there is no guarantee that additional disasters, such as those during the summer heavy rain season, may not arise.The finance minister promised to actively review all possible measures and convey their necessity to the public.In a press statement following the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office seemingly tried to downplay Choi's remarks, stating that he did not directly respond to the supplementary budget request.However, an official from the ruling party told Yonhap News Agency that the government had expressed resolve to discuss the two-trillion-won extra budget with rival political parties.