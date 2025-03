Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is forecast for parts of North Gyeongsang Province Friday night as the region continues to grapple with the remnants of devastating wildfires.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), less than five millimeters of rain is expected along the eastern coast and northeastern mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang Province.Up to five centimeters of snow is predicted for the mountains of eastern Gangwon Province.Dry air is expected to persist mostly in the country's eastern regions, along with strong winds, with instantaneous gusts reaching around 15 meters per second in many parts of the country.Morning lows on Saturday are expected to range from minus five to positive five degrees Celsius, marking a decrease of two to six degrees compared to Friday.Daytime highs are forecast to range between six and 14 degrees Celsius, one to five degrees lower than the previous day.