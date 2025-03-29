Wildfires Burn Over 48,000 Hectares of Land, Kill 29

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires in the southeastern regions are recording some of the worst damages in history, with the extent of the damage continuing to rise.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, wildfires across eleven locations nationwide have charred over 48-thousand hectares of land in total.These fires have resulted in 70 casualties, including 29 deaths, ten severe injuries, and 31 minor injuries.Additionally, some four-thousand-800 facilities, including homes, factories, and cultural assets, have been destroyed by the fire.Among the evacuees, four-thousand-193 households with six-thousand-885 people are still unable to return home.In particular, forest fires centered around Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang Province have been the most devastating, with 25 people killed and some 45-thousand hectares of land burned in this region alone. The main blaze in Uiseong was extinguished by 5 p.m. Friday.Meanwhile, wildfires in Sancheong and Hadong of South Gyeongsang Province are still ongoing. As of 5 a.m. Saturday, 96 percent of the fires in these regions have been contained.