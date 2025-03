Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to the South Korean people regarding the massive wildfires that have engulfed the nation's southeastern regions.In a telegram to the Catholic Church in South Korea on Friday, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said Pope Francis is deeply concerned by the threat to life and the damage caused by the recent wildfires that occurred in various parts of the country.The pope entrusted the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and sent heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss.The message also stated that the pope offered prayers for the injured and for the relief efforts of the firefighters and other emergency personnel.He also invoked the divine blessings of consolation, healing, and strength.