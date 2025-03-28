USGS Estimates Death Toll from Myanmar's 7.7-Magnitude Quake to Surpass 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from Friday's seven-point-seven-magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar is forecast to surpass ten-thousand.In an updated report as of 12:50 a.m. Saturday, Myanmar time, the United States Geological Survey(USGS) estimated a 71-percent chance that the death toll would exceed ten-thousand.The agency said there was a 36-percent probability that fatalities would reach more than 100-thousand, and a 35-percent probability that they would range between ten-thousand and 100-thousand.The report also estimated a 33-percent chance that economic loss would exceed 100 billion U.S. dollars, a 35-percent chance that it would range between ten and 100 billion dollars, and a 24-percent chance for it to range between one and ten billion dollars.The agency, which issued a "red alert" for the fatalities and economic losses from the quake, said there could be many casualties and extensive damage, and a large-scale disaster is highly likely.The agency estimated that economic losses could even surpass Myanmar's gross domestic product(GDP).According to Myanmar's military government, as of Friday, 144 people were confirmed to have been killed and 732 others injured from the earthquake.In the neighboring Thai capital Bangkok, at least ten people were killed and dozens more missing as of Friday night, following a building collapse.