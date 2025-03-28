Russia-China: US, Allies' Military Activity Causing Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's foreign ministry said Moscow and Beijing have agreed that the United States and its allies' military activity targeting North Korea is causing more tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Such agreement was reached during talks in Moscow on Friday between Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Liu Xiaoming, China's Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs.The two sides pointed out that the most important cause of the escalating tension is Washington and its allies' continuous military activity involving exercise of large-scale war scenario against the North with the use of nuclear arms.In an apparent reference to Seoul and Washington's combined Freedom Shield exercise that ran between March 10 and 20, the officials warned that such provocation seriously threatens peace and stability in Northeast Asia.The officials emphasized that issues concerning the peninsula can only be resolved through political and diplomatic methods based on mutual respect for sovereignty and sufficient consideration for North Korea's security interests.They also agreed on the need for practical steps aimed at easing the military and political tensions, and to closely consult on ways to prevent aggravation of the situation on the peninsula at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC).