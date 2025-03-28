No Reported Damage to S. Koreans following Myanmar Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

There has been no reported damage to South Korean nationals following the massive earthquake in Myanmar on Friday that also impacted the neighboring Thai capital of Bangkok.An official from Seoul's foreign ministry said the diplomatic mission in Myanmar and Thailand will continue to look into possible damage involving South Koreans through authorities in those countries and the Korean communities.The ministry held meetings with the embassies in Myanmar and Thailand to share information regarding the current situations and to discuss response measures.In a notice on Friday, the South Korean Embassy in Myanmar urged South Koreans residing or traveling in the countries to refrain from staying in or visiting the quake-hit regions.The Embassy in Thailand urged South Korean residents and visitors in the country to be mindful of their safety amid concerns over potential aftershocks.There are some two-thousand South Koreans residing in Myanmar, including some 70 in Mandalay, near the quake's epicenter, and some 20-thousand-200 in Thailand.