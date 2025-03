Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand in grief and shock over Friday's powerful quake in central Myanmar, pledging to mobilize forces to assist in a prompt recovery.In a statement on Saturday, PPP chief spokesperson Shin Dong-uk referred to a report of hundreds of casualties and rising concerns that the tallies could further expand with many buried or missing from a building collapse in Bangkok.Shin expressed condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and foundation of living, stressing that human life is more precious than any other value.He added that it is the international community's humanitarian duty to lend a helping hand to neighbors in times of disasters.The spokesperson promised that South Korea will spare no effort in providing relief and recovery support as a responsible member of the international community, and that the PPP will do its part in the process.