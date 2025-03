Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo pledged that he will not spare administrative or financial support for the victims of the recent wildfires that burned through the country's southeastern regions.At a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, Han mentioned 70 casualties from the fires and some seven-thousand evacuees who have yet to return home.The acting president prayed for the 30 people who lost their lives in the fires and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.He also said some 50-thousand hectares of forestry, close to the entire area of capital Seoul, are estimated to have been destroyed by the fires, while some three-thousand homes were burned down.He then called to focus on monitoring the back fires to prevent them from reigniting, as such dangers remain in most of the affected regions although the main flames have been put out.