Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide two million U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to Myanmar following the devastating seven-point-seven-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday that the aid would be channeled through international organizations to swiftly assist with the earthquake relief efforts.The ministry expressed hope that the aid would contribute to saving lives in the affected areas, and noted that it will closely monitor the situation to consider additional support if necessary.Amid rising casualties and property damage, the international community has responded by dispatching aircraft and emergency response teams to assist with the crisis.