Wildfire Damage Area Reaches 48,000 Hectares, 30 Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires in the southeastern regions continue to record unprecedented damage, with the affected area still increasing.As of noon Saturday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported that wildfires across 11 locations nationwide have charred over 48-thousand hectares of land in total.The fires have also caused the tragic loss of many lives, with 30 people confirmed dead and 70 casualties reported so far.In addition, some four-thousand-800 facilities, including homes, factories, and cultural heritage sites have been destroyed by the fire.Among the evacuees, four-thousand-193 households, totaling six-thousand-885 people, are still unable to return home.The largest impact has been in the northern part of North Gyeongsang Province, centered around Uiseong County, with 26 people killed and some 45-thousand hectares of land burned in this region alone.The main blaze in Uiseong was contained by 5 p.m. Friday, leaving ongoing fires in Sancheong and Hadong of South Gyeongsang Province.As of noon Saturday, 97 percent of the fires in Sancheong and Hadong have been contained.