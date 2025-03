Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was open to making deals with countries over reciprocal tariffs set to take effect next week, if the United States can get something out of it.Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, Trump said the other countries want to make deals, and that it would be possible if the U.S. can get something for the deal.Claiming that the U.S. has been taken advantage of for 40 years or more, Trump said things are not going to work in such a way anymore.Asked if there would be negotiated deals before the announcement on the tariffs expected on Wednesday, Trump said, "No, probably later."The American president said tariffs on pharmaceuticals will be announced "soon," adding that the government is looking for a "certain number" that will be enough to get the drugs and the pharmaceutical companies bringing their product into the U.S.