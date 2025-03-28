Trade Ministers of S. Korea, China Agree to Strengthen Economic Cooperation Ahead of US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : KBS News

Trade ministers from South Korea and China agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between their nations ahead of the United States announcement regarding reciprocal tariffs.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Minister Ahn Duk-geun and China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a meeting at a hotel in Seoul on Saturday.The ministry stated that Ahn and Wang discussed pressing trade issues and explored avenues for bilateral cooperation in adapting to changes in the global trade landscape.The last meeting between the two countries' industry ministers took place in San Francisco in November 2023.The ministry added that both sides agreed to maintain mutually beneficial trade relations under multilateral trading frameworks such as the World Trade Organization and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.Additionally, Ahn and Wang committed to expanding collaboration in the supply chains of critical minerals and pledged to maintain open communication and cooperation to address challenges faced by businesses operating in each other's markets.