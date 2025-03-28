Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Massive Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment Held in Seoul

Written: 2025-03-30 12:31:47Updated: 2025-03-30 12:36:02

Massive Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment Held in Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Rallies both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment took place across multiple locations in Seoul on Saturday, with both sides urging the Constitutional Court to deliver a swift ruling.

A group of activists advocating for Yoon's removal and social reform gathered near Gyeongbok Palace at 5 p.m., criticizing the court for delaying its decision.

Police estimated that approximately 15-thousand people attended the rally, which included participants from other events organized by the civic group Candle Act and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

Pro-Yoon groups also held demonstrations in central Seoul.

The Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, organized a rally in the Gwanghwamun area, calling for Yoon's reinstatement.

Unofficial police estimates suggested that around 23-thousand people participated.

Save Korea, a Christian civic group, held a separate rally near the National Assembly at 1 p.m., drawing about three-thousand attendees, including several lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >