Massive Rallies For, Against Yoon's Impeachment Held in Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Rallies both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment took place across multiple locations in Seoul on Saturday, with both sides urging the Constitutional Court to deliver a swift ruling.A group of activists advocating for Yoon's removal and social reform gathered near Gyeongbok Palace at 5 p.m., criticizing the court for delaying its decision.Police estimated that approximately 15-thousand people attended the rally, which included participants from other events organized by the civic group Candle Act and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.Pro-Yoon groups also held demonstrations in central Seoul.The Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, organized a rally in the Gwanghwamun area, calling for Yoon's reinstatement.Unofficial police estimates suggested that around 23-thousand people participated.Save Korea, a Christian civic group, held a separate rally near the National Assembly at 1 p.m., drawing about three-thousand attendees, including several lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party.