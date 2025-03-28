Ruling Party to File Complaint Against DP Chief, Lawmakers over their Impeachment Warnings

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) announced plans to file a complaint against 72 individuals, including main opposition Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung, accusing them of plotting and inciting insurrection.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong revealed the plan on Saturday at the National Assembly, stating that the complaint would target the DP chair, the party's 70 first-term lawmakers and liberal YouTuber Kim Ou-joon.The announcement followed warnings from a group of the DP's first-term lawmakers, who threatened to pursue the impeachment of reinstated acting President Han Duck-soo again unless he appoints the ninth Constitutional Court justice, Ma Eun-hyuk, by Sunday.The DP lawmakers issued similar warnings for other ministers, vowing to impeach them immediately if they succeed Han and fail to make the appointment.YouTuber Kim had recently discussed the idea during his show.The PPP floor leader alleged that the DP chair and Kim orchestrated the DP lawmakers' warnings, claiming they had announced a plan for insurrection.