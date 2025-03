Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is grappling with unprecedented wildfire damage in the southeastern regions, with firefighting efforts ongoing in some areas.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 5 a.m. Sunday, 30 people have been confirmed dead, and 45 injured.The majority of the fatalities occurred in North Gyeongsang Province, with 26 deaths reported, followed by four in South Gyeongsang Province.By Sunday morning, wildfires across eleven locations nationwide had scorched a total of 48-thousand-238 hectares of land.In addition, six-thousand-192 structures, including homes, factories, and cultural heritage sites, have been destroyed by the fires.Among the evacuees, over 63-hundred individuals remain displaced after being forced to flee from the affected areas.