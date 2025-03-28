Early Voting Turnout for April 2 By-Elections Marks 7.94%

Photo : KBS News

The voter turnout for early voting in the April 2 by-elections reached seven-point-94 percent.According to the National Election Commission on Saturday, over 366-thousand voters out of approximately four-point-62 million eligible voters cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period, which ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.The by-elections will select five local government chiefs, 17 municipal councilors, and a new superintendent for the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.The turnout for the superintendent election stood at five-point-87 percent.For the election of the Guro District chief in Seoul, voter turnout reached eight-point-24 percent, while the figure for the mayoral race in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, climbed to 12-point-48 percent.In Damyang County, South Jeolla Province, voter turnout was reported at 37-point-92 percent for the election of the county head, while participation for the mayoral elections in Gimcheon and Geoje stood at 18-point-34 percent and 19-point-36 percent percent, respectively.The regular vote is scheduled to take place on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.