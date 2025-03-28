Trade Ministers of S. Korea, China, Japan Discuss Global Trade Issues, Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top trade officials of South Korea, China and Japan convened to discuss global trade issues and economic cooperation in their first trilateral talks in over five years.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, South Korea Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Japan's Trade Minister Yoji Muto participated in the 13th trilateral economic and trade ministers' meeting in Seoul on Sunday.This meeting, the first since 2019 in China, was held as a follow-up to the summit of the three nations' leaders in Seoul in May last year.In his opening remarks, Ahn emphasized the importance of promoting trade and investment among the three nations based on mutual respect and trust, highlighting the need to strengthen the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to establish a framework for expanding trade and cooperation among nations.Ahn also urged the three nations to collaborate on addressing global challenges, such as the rise of artificial intelligence, and called for joint efforts to integrate regional economies and ensure stable supply chains.The ministry reported that the three sides engaged in in-depth discussions on global trade issues and cooperation in the industrial and energy sectors, adding that they acknowledged the importance of trilateral cooperation and agreed to continue expanding collaboration in the economic and trade domains.The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Japan on a date to be determined by the three nations.