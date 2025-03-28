Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Opposition Party Warns of 'Important Decision' over Nonappointment of Ninth Constitutional Court Justice

Written: 2025-03-30 14:13:10Updated: 2025-03-30 14:15:21

Opposition Party Warns of 'Important Decision' over Nonappointment of Ninth Constitutional Court Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae has warned that his party will make an "important decision" if acting President Han Duck-soo fails to appoint a ninth Constitutional Court justice by Tuesday.

Park issued the warning on Sunday at the National Assembly, stating that the DP would take action if Han does not fulfill his constitutional duty by the deadline.

The floor leader argued that sufficient time has passed to conclude that the trust of the people, who expect the acting president to faithfully perform his duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law, has been betrayed.

Park emphasized that the National Assembly, as a constitutional institution, has a duty to safeguard the constitutional order, and the DP will exercise all powers granted to it.

A group of the DP's first-term lawmakers announced at a news conference on Friday that they would seek Han's impeachment again unless he appoints the ninth Constitutional Court justice, Ma Eun-hyuk, by Sunday.

The DP lawmakers also issued similar warnings for other ministers, vowing to impeach them immediately if they succeed Han and fail to make the appointment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >