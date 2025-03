Photo : KBS News

Authorities have successfully extinguished the wildfires that began in the southern county of Sancheong ten days ago and spread to nearby areas, including Hadong, Jinju, and Mount Jiri National Park.Lim Sang-seop, Minister of the Korea Forest Service, announced that the main fire in Sancheong was fully contained as of 1 p.m. Sunday, 213 hours after it broke out at a mountain in the county at 3:26 p.m. on March 21.At sunrise on Sunday, forest authorities deployed 50 helicopters, around one-thousand personnel and approximately 200 vehicles to contain the blaze.The affected area is estimated at one-thousand-858 hectares.Efforts to combat the wildfires resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and injuries to ten others.Over 21-hundred individuals remain displaced, with 84 buildings destroyed in the fire's aftermath.