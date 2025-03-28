Realmeter: 57.1% Call for Power Shift; 37.8% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than 57 percent of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.In a survey of one-thousand-510 adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 57-point-one percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 37-point-eight percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.The gap widened to 19-point-three percentage points, with respondents supporting a power transition outnumbering those wanting to maintain the status quo for five straight weeks outside the margin of error.In terms of approval ratings, the main opposition Democratic Party was ahead with 47-point-three percent, while the ruling People Power Party posted 36-point-one percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating saw a three-point-seven percentage point rise while the ruling party’s saw a three-point-nine percentage point drop, with the gap widening to eleven-point-two percentage points.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.