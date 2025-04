Photo : YONHAP News

Monday is the deadline for medical students to return to their studies.The government said earlier this month that it will scrap its plans to increase the medical school admissions quota for 2026, freezing the number at three-thousand-58, on condition that any medical students on leave return within the month.The registration deadline is Monday at most medical schools, with all students at five major medical schools having decided to return.The education ministry plans to compile the data from medical schools nationwide and determine as early as this week whether enough students have returned to allow classes to resume normally.The ministry has said if students register and then submit leave of absence requests or refuse to attend classes, they cannot be deemed to have returned.