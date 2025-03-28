Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Main Blazes in Gyeongsang Wildfires Contained

Written: 2025-03-31 10:24:50Updated: 2025-03-31 15:19:49

Main Blazes in Gyeongsang Wildfires Contained

Photo : KBS News

Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong said the main blazes in the massive wildfires that ravaged North and South Gyeongsang Provinces since March 21 have been fully contained.

The minister made the announcement Sunday afternoon during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, saying the wildfires are believed to be the worst in the country’s history and to have caused record losses of life and property.

According to the headquarters, the wildfire caused 75 casualties, including 30 deaths, and devastated some 40-thousand hectares of land.

About three-thousand homes were destroyed, along with 30 cultural heritage sites and two-thousand agricultural facilities. 

The government plans to use training centers at public organizations and private lodging facilities as temporary shelters to support displaced residents.

The government also plans to swiftly provide emergency financial support for displaced people through local municipalities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >