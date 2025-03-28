Main Blazes in Gyeongsang Wildfires Contained

Photo : KBS News

Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong said the main blazes in the massive wildfires that ravaged North and South Gyeongsang Provinces since March 21 have been fully contained.The minister made the announcement Sunday afternoon during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, saying the wildfires are believed to be the worst in the country’s history and to have caused record losses of life and property.According to the headquarters, the wildfire caused 75 casualties, including 30 deaths, and devastated some 40-thousand hectares of land.About three-thousand homes were destroyed, along with 30 cultural heritage sites and two-thousand agricultural facilities.The government plans to use training centers at public organizations and private lodging facilities as temporary shelters to support displaced residents.The government also plans to swiftly provide emergency financial support for displaced people through local municipalities.