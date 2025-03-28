Housing Transactions Jump 32% in February

Photo : KBS News

The number of housing transactions in the country experienced an on-month jump of over 30 percent in February, after the government loosened permit requirements for property transactions in certain affluent districts of Seoul.According to housing data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday, the number of housing transactions nationwide reached 50-thousand-698 last month, up 32-point-three percent from a month earlier.Compared with February last year, the figure rose 16-point-six percent.The comparable figure for apartments in Seoul soared 46-point-seven percent month-on-month, exceeding 47-hundred in February.Housing transactions in Seoul and the surrounding areas increased 34-point-six percent, with other regions seeing on-month gains of about 30 percent.The city of Seoul did away with a property transaction permit system for the Gangnam and Songpa districts in January, but revived it earlier this month.