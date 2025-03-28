Menu Content

Politics

Politics

Written: 2025-03-31 11:21:29Updated: 2025-03-31 15:17:43

Ruling Party Files Insurrection Complaint against Opposition Lawmakers, Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has filed a police complaint against 72 individuals, including main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung, accusing them of plotting an insurrection.

Rep. Joo Jin-woo, the head of the PPP’s legal advisory committee, said Monday that the complaint targeted the DP chair, the party’s 70 first-term lawmakers and liberal YouTuber Kim Ou-joon.

Joo said the party filed the complaint because the accused explicitly stated that if acting President Han Duck-soo does not appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice, they will push to impeach the entire Cabinet, thereby attempting to paralyze government functions.

The PPP lawmaker said this action constitutes plotting an insurrection, saying the subjects of the complaint resolved to disable the normal exercise of authority by a state institution established under the Constitution for an extended period.

On Friday, a group of first-term DP lawmakers announced that they will pursue the impeachment of acting President Han unless he appoints a ninth Constitutional Court justice.

The lawmakers issued similar warnings for other ministers, vowing to immediately impeach any minister who succeeds Han and fails to appoint Ma.
