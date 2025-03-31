Rival Parties Clash over Extra Budget

Photo : KBS News

The floor leaders of the two major rival parties clashed during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Monday, split over the government’s extra budget proposal and the appointment of a ninth Constitutional Court justice.In opening remarks, ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong called for the swift passage of a bill authorizing the supplementary budget worth ten trillion won, or about six-point-eight billion U.S. dollars, saying the budget only covers matters that must be addressed urgently such as wildfire restoration work, and where there is no disagreement between rival parties.Kweon suggested that the rival parties approve the extra budget first and then establish a separate framework to discuss their respective demands.However, main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said the proposed budget is far from sufficient to revive the economy and help people struggling economically, calling for drastic revisions from the government to make it realistic.Park also repeated earlier calls for acting President Han Duck-soo to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.But the ruling party floor leader voiced opposition to the idea, saying there is no point in appointing Ma, who did not even participate in the hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.He added that reopening the trial after Ma’s appointment would contradict the opposition party’s earlier calls for a swift ruling.