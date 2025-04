Photo : YONHAP News

Roughly one-point-14 million foreign travelers visited South Korea last month, similar to the numbers seen before COVID-19.According to the Korea Tourism Organization on Monday, nearly one-point-14 million foreign nationals visited the country in February, representing 94-point-seven percent of the figure for 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic started.The organization said the figure reflected on-year growth of ten-and-a-half percent.The agency found that Chinese visitors accounted for the largest proportion of the total, around 341-thousand people.Japan came in second with about 224-thousand travelers, followed by Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam.The numbers of tourists from Taiwan, the U.S. and Vietnam posted especially sharp increases compared with February 2019.