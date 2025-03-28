17-Year-Old Pianist Kim Sae-hyun Wins Long-Thibaud Int’l Competition

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pianist Kim Sae-hyun won first prize at a renowned international classical music competition in France over the weekend.The 17-year-old was declared the winner of the Long-Thibaud International Competition at the finals in Paris on Sunday.Fellow South Korean pianist Lee Hyo placed third after no second-place winner was chosen.Kim played Rachmaninov Concerto No. 3, while Lee played Prokofiev Concerto No. 3 with the orchestra of the Republican Guard, conducted by Bastien Stil.Founded in 1943 by French pianist Marguerite Long and violinist Jacques Thibaud, the Long-Thibaud International Competition is held every one to three years and awards are given out to artists aged 16 to 33 in the categories of piano, violin and vocal music.Previous South Korean pianists who captured the same honor include Lim Dong-hyek, who won first prize in 2001; Ahn Jong-do, who finished in second place in the 2012 competition, which did not name a winner; and Lee Hyuk, who was named the winner in 2022.