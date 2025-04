Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Hyo-joo won her seventh career LPGA title Sunday.Kim defeated former world No. 1 Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona.Including her most recent cash prize of 337-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, she has now earned more than 10 million dollars over her LPGA career.The two golfers faced off in a sudden-death showdown after both finished their 72 holes tied at 22-under-par, but Kim sank a birdie putt while Vu missed her birdie putt.Sunday’s win was Kim’s first in the LPGA Tour since she won the Volunteers of America Classic in October 2023.