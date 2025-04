Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to waive immigration fines for foreign nationals living in special disaster zones if they fail to apply for extensions on time in the aftermath of the wildfires.The justice ministry announced on Monday that foreign residents of eight cities and counties in the country’s southeastern Gyeongsang region will also be exempt from fees for various immigration services, including applications to gain South Korean nationality, through April 30.The special disaster zones are Sancheong and Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province; Ulju, Ulsan; and Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province.The ministry estimates that as of the end of February, the eight communities had a total of 18-thousand-578 foreign residents.The same exemptions will be available in other areas that are added to the list of special disaster zones before April 30.