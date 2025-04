Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has reaffirmed that the role of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) in maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged.At a regular briefing Monday, ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said USFK’s biggest role is to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, stressing that this has not changed.The remarks come amid a Washington Post report suggesting the U.S. will prioritize homeland defense and countering China, while taking greater risks in other regions and pushing allies to increase their defense spending to deter threats from North Korea and other countries.Regarding the report, Jeon said that was not an official statement from the Pentagon nor has it been confirmed.The spokesperson further stressed that South Korea’s military maintains a strong combined defense posture based on the foundation of the ROK-U.S. alliance.