Dispute over Ninth Court Justice Derails Extra Budget Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival party floor leaders met on Monday to discuss the government’s proposal to draw up a supplementary budget. But the meeting was unproductive because the two parties clashed over the appointment of a ninth Constitutional Court justice.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and his counterpart in the main opposition Democratic Party, Park Chan-dae, sat down for talks on Monday to discuss a ten trillion won extra budget plan proposed by the government.That’s around six-point-eight billion U.S. dollars.At the meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Park said the proposed budget is far from sufficient to revive the economy and called for drastic revisions from the government to make it realistic.Park then repeated earlier calls for acting President Han Duck-soo to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice, blaming Han for the economic hardships facing the nation.A day earlier, Park warned that his party will make an “important decision” if the acting president fails to appoint Ma by Tuesday.Kweon, for his part, called on the main opposition party to refrain from engaging in political wrangling for the sake of handling the extra budget in a swift manner.The ruling party accused the Democratic Party of plotting an insurrection by pursuing the impeachment of Cabinet members and by advocating a bill that would extend the term of the Constitutional Court justices.Earlier in the day, the ruling camp filed a police complaint against 72 individuals — Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung, the party’s 70 first-term lawmakers and liberal YouTuber Kim Ou-joon — saying they are plotting an insurrection.Rep. Joo Jin-woo, the head of the ruling party’s legal advisory committee, said the party filed the complaint because the accused explicitly stated that if Han does not appoint Ma, they will push to impeach the entire Cabinet, thereby attempting to paralyze government functions.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.