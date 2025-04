Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry plans to send the consul from South Korea’s Embassy in Yangon to Mandalay to provide support, including daily necessities, for South Koreans hit by the massive earthquake in Myanmar, which also impacted the Thai capital of Bangkok.The ministry unveiled the plan Sunday as some two-thousand South Koreans are believed to be living in Myanmar, including some 17-hundred in Yangon, the largest city in the Southeast Asian country, and roughly 70 in Mandalay, the second-largest city.The ministry estimates that there are some 20-thousand South Koreans living in Thailand, including around 12-thousand in Bangkok, roughly four-thousand in Chiang Mai and about 260 in Chiang Rai.There have been no reports so far of South Korean casualties from the deadly quake.