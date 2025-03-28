Court Official: Yoon’s Impeachment Case Being Deliberated with Utmost Discretion

Photo : YONHAP News

Constitutional Court Secretary General Kim Jung-won said the current eight-member bench is deliberating on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case with the utmost discretion.At a session of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday, Kim said he was not in a position to talk about the timing of the upcoming ruling, but added that the matter is under in-depth discussion and review.The secretary general said the court is taking a comprehensive account of all matters involved, when asked by a ruling party lawmaker if the justices were aware of public sentiment in favor of a prompt ruling.While the opposition alleged that information from the court may have leaked, citing growing calls from the ruling party for a swift verdict, the secretary general strongly denied this.Regarding the request filed by Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik for an injunction to allow Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk temporary justice status as he awaits appointment, Kim said the case is under review.The secretary general said the court, which earlier ruled that the delay in appointing Ma was unconstitutional, hopes the matter will proceed in accordance with its decision.