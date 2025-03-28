Menu Content

KBO Calls Off All 5 Games Set for Tues. after Fan Dies from Falling Stadium Structure

Written: 2025-03-31 19:05:01Updated: 2025-03-31 19:06:56

KBO Calls Off All 5 Games Set for Tues. after Fan Dies from Falling Stadium Structure

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) has called off all five games across the league set for Tuesday out of respect for a fan who died on Monday after suffering a head injury at Changwon NC Park on Saturday.

According to the KBO, this week's three-game series between the NC Dinos and the SSG Landers in Changwon will be postponed, while the rest of league games resume Wednesday.

The KBO has also set three days from Tuesday as a mourning period.

The league plans to conduct an overall stadium facilities safety inspection and seek ways to reinforce regular inspections by clubs and local governments.

The fan, a woman in her 20s, died Monday, after sustaining a head injury at Changwon NC Park on Saturday during a regular-season game between the home team NC Dinos and the LG Twins.

A structure on the side of the third base fell from about 18 meters above the ground, first hitting a nearby snack bar, before landing on the victim and her sister.

The sister is receiving treatment for a broken collarbone, while a third person suffered bruising to the leg.
