Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties on the National Assembly's House Steering Committee unilaterally passed a resolution calling for the appointment of Constitutional Court justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.At a plenary session on Monday, the committee approved the resolution amid a boycott by ruling People Power Party lawmakers.Main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae, who chairs the committee, said the resolution aims to help the court promptly overcome its crisis by completing the formation of its nine-member bench.Park said the Assembly urges acting President Han Duck-soo to appoint Ma, whose nomination was approved by parliament, and supports the competence dispute filed with the court on Friday to execute his appointment.The opposition also passed a motion calling for a parliamentary hearing on the recent wildfires in the southeastern region and the response to the U.S. Energy Department's sensitive country designation.