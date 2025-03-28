Kwon Suk-ha, Writer Well-Known for Expertise in UK, Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Kwon Suk-ha, a writer who authored numerous books on the United Kingdom based on his over 40 years of living in Europe, has died at the age of 73.Annapurna, a domestic publisher that printed several of Kwon's books, announced his passing on Monday.Born in 1951 in Bonghwa, North Gyeogsang Province, Kwon first moved to the U.K. in 1982 as an employee of Jindo Fur.Settling in London in the 1990s, Kwon became a prominent figure in the South Korean publishing industry as a U.K. expert, writing columns about the U.K. and European culture for South Korean dailies and weeklies.Kwon, whose publications include the two-part series "Rediscovering the English," "Exploring European Culture," "Deep Understanding of Europe," "Hot and Hip Britain" and "The Queen Goes and the Prime Minister Leaves," was also a certified Blue Badge tourist guide.Kwon is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His son, Kwon Jang-ho, is the host of KBS World Radio's Korea24.