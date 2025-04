Photo : KBS News

Former lawmaker Chang Je-won, who was under police investigation in a sexual assault case, was found dead Monday.Police said Tuesday that the former ruling People Power Party lawmaker was found dead in an officetel building in Gangdong district, eastern Seoul, around 11:40 p.m. Monday.A suicide note believed to have been written by Chang was reportedly found at the scene.A police officer said there were no signs of foul play.The former three-term lawmaker, considered a close confidant of President Yoon Suk Yeol, had been under investigation over allegations that he sexually assaulted his former secretary in 2015, when he served as vice president of a university in Busan.