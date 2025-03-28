South Korea’s Beef Import Restrictions Listed as Trade Barrier in US Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has identified South Korea’s ban on imports of U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months of age as a barrier to trade.The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers on Monday, two days before the Trump administration was set to roll out reciprocal tariffs on all the country’s trading partners.The report said the United States and South Korea reached a bilateral agreement in 2008 to fully reopen Seoul’s market to U.S. beef and beef products, but that as a “transitional measure,” South Korea required that U.S. beef and beef products come from animals less than 30 months of age.The report said this transitional measure has remained in place for 16 years and that South Korea also continues to prohibit the import of processed beef products, including ground beef patties, beef jerky and sausage, regardless of the animals’ age.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in the report that the U.S. administration is working to reduce the negative impact of these trade barriers on U.S. exporters, adding that strong efforts are underway to restore fairness in global trade and put American businesses and workers first.The U.S. will calculate its new reciprocal tariffs on the basis of tariffs, nontariff barriers to trade and other factors.