Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is in communication with North Korea and that he plans to “do something” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point.Trump was speaking to reporters on Monday at the White House.When asked if he has plans to reach out to Kim, Trump said he does, continuing that he has a “great relationship” with Kim and there is “communication.”Trump did not elaborate further about that communication, but he added that he thinks communication is very important.Recalling the situation in 2017 during his first term, when he called Kim “Little Rocket Man,” Trump said that one day, he received a call saying the North Koreans wanted to meet, and then he met with Kim and they have maintained a good relationship.