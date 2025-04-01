Constitutional Court to Issue Ruling on Yoon’s Impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial will be announced at 11 a.m. Friday, 111 days after the National Assembly voted to suspend him for declaring martial law. The ruling will be broadcast live.Eileen Cahill has this report.Report: The Constitutional Court will issue its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday.The court announced the date Tuesday, saying it will allow a live broadcast of the ruling in light of the significance of the case and the amount of public interest.If at least six of the court’s eight sitting justices uphold Yoon’s impeachment, he will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.If not, the impeachment motion will be dismissed and Yoon will be reinstated.The court received the case from the National Assembly on December 14 and held eleven hearings in the impeachment trial in connection with Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3.The president put the country under martial law on the night of December 3, claiming it was necessary to protect the country from anti-state actors.The National Assembly held a late-night vote and passed a resolution calling on Yoon to rescind his martial law decree, which he did on the morning of December 4.The main opposition Democratic Party subsequently introduced a motion to impeach Yoon, but an initial attempt to pass the motion in the National Assembly failed due to lack of a quorum on December 7.On December 14, a second impeachment vote gained support from enough ruling People Power party lawmakers to pass in parliament, and Yoon has been suspended since that time while awaiting the Constitutional Court’s decision.Of the three presidential impeachment cases in the nation’s history, this one has continued the longest without a resolution.It’s not clear if Yoon will be present for the ruling, but his lawyers previously told KBS that it’s highly likely he won’t be there.Eileen Cahill, KBS World Radio News.