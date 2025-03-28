Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Trade Chief: Gov’t Exerting Full Efforts to Prepare for US Reciprocal Tariffs

Written: 2025-04-01 11:04:04Updated: 2025-04-01 11:12:46

Trade Chief: Gov’t Exerting Full Efforts to Prepare for US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said the government is exerting full efforts to prepare for the reciprocal tariffs that the U.S. government is set to announce Wednesday.

At a meeting with exporters in Seoul on Monday, Cheong said Seoul is in continuous dialogue with Washington over the tariffs to protect the interests of South Korean companies to the greatest extent possible.

Prior to the meeting at LG Sciencepark, the electronics giant’s research and development complex, the trade chief observed prototypes and stressed the importance of technology development and innovation to overcome the changing global trade environment.

The exporting companies in attendance requested the government’s active role in minimizing the impact of the U.S. tariffs.

Cheong, in response, pledged to bolster state support for the proactive expansion of South Korean businesses’ reach into markets in the Global South amid growing trade protectionism from major trading partners.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >