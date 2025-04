Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s exports increased more than three percent on-year in March, posting growth for the second consecutive month.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 58-point-two billion U.S. dollars last month, up three-point-one percent from a year ago.Shipments of semiconductors, the country’s key export item, rose eleven-point-nine percent on-year to 13-point-one billion dollars last month, surpassing the ten billion dollar mark after dipping below it in February.Automobile exports increased one-point-two percent on-year to six-point-two billion dollars.Exports to China decreased four-point-one percent, while shipments to the United States increased two-point-three percent on-year last month.Imports rose two-point-three percent on-year to stand at 53-point-three billion dollars in March, resulting in a trade surplus of four-point-nine billion dollars.