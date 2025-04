Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will attend the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting this week in Belgium.The foreign ministry said Tuesday that Cho will take part in the session on NATO allies and Indo-Pacific partners in Brussels on Thursday.South Korea has been invited to the meeting every year since 2022.The planned meeting will be attended by NATO allies, the European Union, Ukraine and the so-called Indo-Pacific Four: South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.The ministry said Cho’s participation will serve as an opportunity to enhance South Korea’s partnership with NATO and to shape strategic cooperation in areas such as defense.On the sidelines of the meeting, Cho plans to hold separate bilateral talks and other meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries and with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.