Politics

Rival Parties React after Court Sets Date for Yoon’s Impeachment Ruling

Written: 2025-04-01 15:06:46Updated: 2025-04-01 15:26:59

Photo : KBS

In response to the Constitutional Court’s announcement that it will deliver a ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday, the rival political parties have expressed their hopes for that day.

The main opposition Democratic Party said Tuesday that the court should remove Yoon from office to “restore the constitutional order.” 

The party also expressed regret that the court is delivering its verdict without Ma Eun-hyuk, the National Assembly’s chosen candidate, to fill the last seat on the bench.

The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party said Yoon’s impeachment should be upheld unanimously.

In a social media post regarding the upcoming ruling, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said he sincerely hopes “the constitutional order will be restored and the rule of law will prevail.”

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong also welcomed the announcement, but said the court must deliver a fair ruling and not be swayed by the opposition.

Kweon said his party will accept whatever decision the court makes and that afterward, the ruling and opposition parties should put an end to the political strife and take the lead in restoring national unity.
