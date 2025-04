Photo : YONHAP News

With the Constitutional Court set to deliver its verdict Friday in the impeachment case against President Yoon Suk Yeol, palaces and museums near the court will be closed for the day.According to an official from the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center at the Korea Heritage Service on Tuesday, Gyeongbok Palace, Changdeok Palace and Deoksu Palace will be closed Friday.A review will take place to determine whether to keep them closed beyond that date.Cultural facilities such as the National Folk Museum will likely be closed, and the Seoul Craft Museum near Anguk Station will be closed.Unhyeon Palace, located approximately 300 meters from the Constitutional Court, also announced that it will temporarily close on the day of the impeachment verdict to protect human safety and the national heritage site.