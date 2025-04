Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo has pledged prompt support measures from the government in response to the looming reality of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.Han was addressing business leaders Tuesday during the first meeting of the Economic Security Strategy Task Force, which included Samsung Group Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.Han vowed the government will do its utmost to support the affected sectors.The acting president also said policies to reduce the tariffs’ impact will be implemented swiftly and that the country can overcome the challenges through public-private sector cooperation.Han called on the companies to show a bold, innovative spirit and work to strengthen the nation’s alliances with major countries.